Mother and son combine for title

Mother and son combination of Joan Bailey and Shane Lauritzen took out the Mixed Pairs Championship with a win over Bruce Thurtell and Leila Burns in a hard fought final.
Transitioning to the Spring Business House Bowls, the event attracted a staggering 30 teams, a testament to the thriving local bowls community.
The cause, Cowra Community Chest, a very worthy recipient, receiving the generous proceeds.
This charitable endeavor not only showcased the competitive spirit but also underlined the community's commitment to making a positive impact.
In other matches this week the Women's Club Singles are getting down to the business end with the Quarter Finals played on Tuesday.
Leila unfortunately had to forfeit to Sharon Bohanna.
Sandra Davis had a good win over Jane Kiernicki while Sharen Hubber had to work hard to overcome Marlene Nicholls.
The match of the day was between Sonia Morgan and Jo Davies with the score coming down to a 24 all final end which Jo won to take the match.
Great bowling ladies.
Sharon Bohanna will play Sharen Hubber in one Semi final on Thursday while Sandra will take on Jo in the other Semi. Good luck all.
Men's Handicap Singles have reached the quarter final stages with wins to J Burgin over K Porter, T Peadon over J Probert, S Egan over D Booth, S Lauritzen over M Beath, D Bohanna over B Morgan, S Treasure over C Pearce, J Pickard over R Oliver and M Baldwin over T Ellis.
This Saturday will see Joe play Tom P, the Shane's will do battle, David will play Steve and John will play Michael. Good luck all.
Don't forget Melbourne Cup Day bowls with a few surprises in store for those who will be attending the matches.
Lists are on both boards and we need numbers on Thursday 2nd please $15/ head.
Ladies graded Pairs lists are on the board, grab a mate and have a shot at your grades.
Good bowling everyone and see you on the green.
