Mother and son combine for title

October 31 2023 - 2:58pm
Mother and son combination Joan Bailey and Shane Lauritzen
Runners up Bruce Thurtell and Leila Burns fought a hard battle
Mother and son combination of Joan Bailey and Shane Lauritzen took out the Mixed Pairs Championship with a win over Bruce Thurtell and Leila Burns in a hard fought final.

