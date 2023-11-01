Another successful year for Action Group

It has been another amazing year for the Cowra and District Cancer Action Group (CDCAG) thanks to the ongoing support from the Cowra community.
Among this support, the Cowra Lady Bowlers donated another incredibly generous cheque to the group.
The Cowra Lady Golfers held their annual Pink Day, and kindly donated the proceeds to CDCAG.
These wonderful collaborations between the CDCAG and community groups, are what allow the CDCAG to continue to support Cowra Hospital Chemotherapy unit with up-to-date equipment and resources.
Contributions by organisations and individuals within the community are always welcomed by the group.
It is a sad fact that there are not many families untouched by cancer.
One hundred percent of the funds raised, are kept within the Cowra region, to care for Cowra residents.
When recently receiving the cheque from the Lady Bowlers, Jean Sandberg the CDCAG President said "If we all pull together, we can hopefully assist in smoothing the path a little, for those people affected by this terrible disease".
The group is currently is the planning stages of their annual Christmas Luncheon.
The luncheon is held at Club Cowra on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
The luncheon starts at 12noon and is always very popular.
Tickets are $40 and sell out fast.
You can book a ticket by calling Jean on 0417529880.
