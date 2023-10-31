Teen charged after accident

Police have charged a teenage driver from Canowindra following a serious crash last week.
About 9.30pm, Friday 20 October, 2023, emergency services were called to Cargo Road in Cargo, about 30km south-west of Orange, following reports a Toyota utility left the road and crashed into a tree.
The driver, a 17-year-old boy, and passenger, aged 18, were trapped for a short time before a passer-by freed them.
The passenger was treated on scene before being airlifted to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition.
The driver underwent a breath test at the scene, which allegedly returned a positive result.
He was taken to Orange Base Hospital for mandatory testing and for treatment of minor injuries.
Officers from Chifley Police District established a crime scene, which was later examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Following inquiries, the 17-year-old was arrested on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the hospital. He was charged with negligent driving and granted strict conditional bail.
He is due to appear before a Children's Court on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.