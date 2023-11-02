Cowra Guardiansport
Dominant victory for Woodbridge Opens as semi final quest continues

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
November 3 2023 - 9:50am
The Woodbridge women's side after their win against Castle Raegh last weekend.
In a display of skill and teamwork, Woodbridge secured a resounding victory against Castlereagh, ending the match with a commanding score of 34-8.

