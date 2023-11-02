Dominant victory for Woodbridge Opens as semi final quest continues

In a display of skill and teamwork, Woodbridge secured a resounding victory against Castlereagh, ending the match with a commanding score of 34-8.
The game showcased exceptional performances from both seasoned players and newcomers, highlighting the team's potential as they head into the semi-finals.
Cowra's Courtney Booth, in her first year transitioning from tag to tackle, spoke about the challenges and joys of the game.
"It has been a massive learning curve, especially coming from tag, but I am really enjoying the challenge," Booth said.
Her observations on the difference in pace of the games were insightful, noting, "It is much slower than tag and is more stop-start. Breaking the line isn't as easy as twisting your hips".
With the semi-finals looming, Booth exuded confidence in the team's capabilities.
"Absolutely we can (make the semis), we have an awesome team this year and the positivity and enthusiasm will get us there," she said.
The camaraderie among the players, despite their diverse origins is evident.
"I think we have quite a few girls that are more than capable of playing at a higher level. I believe a few of the girls have already reached high level in years previous," Booth said, underscoring the team's potential.
Coach Andrew Pull commended the team's outstanding performance, singling out a number of players for their contributions.
Stacey Ashe's debut as captain showcased a dominant leadership style.
Pull praised the forward pack, consisting of Emma Bailey, Ebony Madden, and Kristy Brown, for their display in both defence and attack.
Pull also highlighted the rapid progress of players who had joined the league for the first time this year.
"The girls that haven't played rugby league till this year are improving really quickly," he said.
The defensive tenacity of the team was a standout feature for Pull.
"From a coach's point of view, it was our defensive attitude, the girls stood their ground and just made their tackles," he said.
"They played razzle dazzle rugby league last weekend," Pull said.
The match was punctuated with exhilarating runs and well-coordinated plays, showcasing the team's dominance on the field.
Woodbridge's foreword pack's long runs through the middle of the field and strategic support play were particularly noteworthy, leaving spectators in awe.
As the competition progresses, Woodbridge's next challenge will be against the Vipers in Orange, set to take place at the Waratah Sports Ground this Saturday.
With confidence high after their last wins, Woodbridge will face Vipers, who are one of the tops side this season.
Game times have been adjusted for this round;
Under 12s kicking off at 1.30pm, under 14s at 2.30pm.
Under 16s at 3.40pm, under 18s at 4.50pm.
Opens at 6.00pm.
With round seven on the horizon, Woodbridge's impressive performance positions them as formidable contenders in the league, leaving fans eager to see what the final round holds for this dynamic team.
