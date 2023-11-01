Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Cowra district farmers tell mining inquiry they're unable to farm

By Eliza Spencer
November 2 2023 - 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NSW Upper House inquiry has heard about the long lasting impact of mining for farming families, with concerns raised about regulatory processes and consultation for mines across the state's central west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.