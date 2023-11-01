Holmes wins vets event on a countback

The Cowra Golf Club Veteran Golfers played their nine hole stableford competition from the first tee on Thursday, October 26, 2023.
The playing conditions on the golf course were well presented by the greens staff, accompanied by good weather conditions although high wind gusts added to the challenge later in the day.
Over the nine holes John Holmes and Peter Kirwan both came in with 19 stableford points.
John Holmes given the honour of first place on a count back of scores.
Both players beating their allocated Veteran handicaps.
The 10 prize winners are listed in the order of their stableford score for the nine holes played and the Veterans 18 hole handicap they played off:
19 John Holmes (15).
19 Peter Kirwan (1).
18 Gary Dick (33).
18 Marc Hinderager (22).
18 Mark Edwards (22).
18 Mark Southwell (18).
18 John Jensen (8).
17 Jeffrey Macpherson (13).
17 Les Pinkerton (19).
17 Bob D'Elboux (30).
PRO COMP 18 HOLE EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 Hole Stableford Competition, which is open to all ages, had 36 starters and is run concurrently with the Veterans event, with all golfers playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
Mark Southwell was the winner over 18 Holes with an impressive 39 Points to win PRO COMP event to just beat John Jensen, who also played to record 38.
The order of merit for second third decided on a count back of scores.
The prize winners were:
1st Mark Southwell 39 (Points).
2nd John Jensen 38.
3rd Clive Wilson 36.
4th Trevor Cook 36.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: John Holmes 36, Jeffrey Macpherson 35, Don Rocavert 34, Mark Edwards 34, Mark Ruth 33, Wayne Howard 33, Cliff Dykes 32.
NEAREST THE PIN:
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. Mark Southwell - 69cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Nicky Basson - 586cm
