WIRES to hold rescue workshop at Wattamondara

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the Weddin-Lachlan branch of the NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) is set to host a face-to-face One Day Rescue Workshop in Wattamondara.
This event offers attendees the essential skills required to rescue, transport, and provide immediate care for a variety of native wildlife species.
WIRES, the prominent wildlife rescue organization, is calling on dedicated individuals to join their mission of safeguarding native wildlife.
"After officially launching NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) in 1986 and working with WIRES until 1994, I eventually left Sydney and moved to Grenfell in 2001," Mikla Lewis, Founder of WIRES, said.
"After a few years living here, I saw the need for local wildlife volunteers and launched the WIRES Weddin-Lachlan Branch in 2005 with my partner Wayne Lavers."
"The course aims to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to safely and effectively respond to wildlife rescues and consists of an online theory component and a workshop component.
"Individuals who complete the training will go on to become wildlife volunteers in their local region, meaning they may be called upon to respond to wildlife in need of assistance across the Cowra, Forbes, Young, Grenfell, and surrounding regions.
"We are always looking for as many volunteers as possible, especially ahead of the upcoming predictions for a very hot summer."
Enrollment is now open for the WIRES Rescue and Immediate Care Course (RICC).
To take the first step towards hands-on wildlife rescue training, complete the online theory component to secure your spot at the workshop.
For enrolment and further information, visit wildlifetraining.org.au/training/rescue-and-care.
For any inquiries, feel free to email training@wires.org.au.
The WIRES Rescue and Immediate Care Course (RICC) is available ongoingly; however, face-to-face workshops are only listed when confirmed.
All upcoming and previous workshops for 2023 can be found at https://www.wires.org.au/training/workshop-schedule.
