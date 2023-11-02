Cowra Guardian
WIRES to hold rescue workshop at Wattamondara

By Cara Kemp
November 2 2023 - 1:33pm
WIRES founder Mikla Lewis feeding orphaned Eastern Grey Kangaroo joeys on her Grenfell property.
On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the Weddin-Lachlan branch of the NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) is set to host a face-to-face One Day Rescue Workshop in Wattamondara.

