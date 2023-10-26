Temporary closure of Cowra pound due to parvo outbreak

Cowra Shire Council has announced the temporary closure of the Cowra Pound following another unfortunate outbreak of parvovirus. The health and safety of the animals in our care, as well as the broader community, remain Council's top priority as investigations continue into the outbreak.
On October 12, a dog was surrendered to the Cowra Pound. Regrettably, yesterday, this dog presented with the early symptoms of parvovirus.
In response to this alarming development, the Cowra Veterinary Hospital's dedicated team promptly attended the pound for assessment and testing. Tragically, the test results confirmed that the dog had contracted parvovirus, a highly contagious and potentially lethal disease.
In the best interests of the dog's welfare and to prevent any further spread of the virus, the veterinarian made the difficult decision to euthanise the affected dog immediately. Parvovirus has an incubation period of 3 to 14 days, during which an infected dog may not display any symptoms.
"As a precautionary measure, the Cowra Pound will be quarantined for the next 14 days, allowing us to closely monitor the health of the dogs currently in our care. While no other dogs are currently showing symptoms of the virus, we remain vigilant," said Cowra Shire Council Director - Environmental Services, Larissa Hackett.
"We are committed to taking immediate action and seeking veterinary advice should any impounded dogs display symptoms during this period."
The Cowra Pound has already implemented additional sterilisation measures to minimise the risk of transmission within the pound.
"We are hopeful that this incident is an isolated case and that our swift response will help protect the health of the animals in our care," said Ms Hackett.
"Our mission at the Cowra Pound is to ensure the well-being of every animal we house, and we are dedicated to maintaining a safe and disease-free environment for all our furry residents. We ask for the understanding and support of the community during this challenging time and remind residents to vaccinate their pets," Larissa said.
"The Cowra Pound is committed to resolving this matter swiftly and responsibly. We will continue to provide updates on the situation as it unfolds. The health of our animals remains our foremost concern."
For further information or inquiries, please contact Cowra Council on 02 6340 2000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.