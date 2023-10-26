Cowra Guardian
Temporary closure of Cowra pound due to parvo outbreak

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
October 26 2023 - 3:00pm
One of the animals sheltered at the Cowra pound
One of the animals sheltered at the Cowra pound

Cowra Shire Council has announced the temporary closure of the Cowra Pound following another unfortunate outbreak of parvovirus. The health and safety of the animals in our care, as well as the broader community, remain Council's top priority as investigations continue into the outbreak.

