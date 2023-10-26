Cowra Guardian
Former Dubbo mayor duty MLC for Cootamundra electorate

Updated November 3 2023 - 10:57am, first published October 26 2023 - 2:36pm
Duty MLC for the Cootamundra electorate Stephen Lawrence.
Labor member of the NSW Legislative Council and former Mayor of Dubbo Stephen Lawrence MLC has been announced as the 'Duty MLC' for the state electorate of Cootamundra.

