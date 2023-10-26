Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Former Dubbo mayor duty MLC for Cootamundra and Orange electorates

By Newsoom
Updated October 26 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duty MLC for the Cootamundra and Orange electorates Stephen Lawrence.
Duty MLC for the Cootamundra and Orange electorates Stephen Lawrence.

Labor member of the NSW Legislative Council and former Mayor of Dubbo Stephen Lawrence MLC has been announced as the 'Duty MLC' for the state electorates of Cootamundra and Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.