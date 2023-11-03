Open gardens draws an impressive crowd

The Cowra Garden Club's Open Garden weekend proved to be a resounding success, drawing an impressive crowd of gardening enthusiasts, including a busload from Coonabarabran.
Members of the Cowra Garden Club put in tremendous effort to ensure the event was a grand occasion for the garden owners.
The Cowra Evening Country Women's Association (CWA) played a pivotal role, keeping visitors content with a delightful menu of food, tea, and coffee, ensuring everyone was well-nourished and energised to explore the gardens.
Heartfelt gratitude was extended to the generous Cowra garden owners who graciously opened their gardens to visitors hailing from various regions including Sydney, Central and South Coast, Canberra, Orange, Bathurst, Young, Coonabarabran, and all surrounding districts.
Special recognition was given to garden club member Norm Palazzi, who acted as the enthusiastic tour guide for the Coonabarabran busload, as well as to the dedicated members of the Cowra Evening CWA.
The hardworking members of the Cowra Garden Club who tirelessly prepared the plant stall also received a well-deserved acknowledgment.
The event's success was further bolstered by the invaluable support of the Cowra Guardian.
Raffle winners were Melissa Shepherd claiming the top prize and Judy Ellery securing the second prize.
Looking ahead, the next Cowra Garden Club meeting is scheduled for 7:30 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the Senior Citizen Rooms on Railway Street, near Woolworths. The meeting promises an engaging presentation by Mrs Judy McLaren, who will delve into the rich history of ''Ilfracombe'' located on Kendal Street, Cowra.
The agenda will also include a comprehensive post-event report on the Cowra Open Gardens weekend and discussions surrounding the allocation of funds to support local charities during the upcoming Christmas meeting. The Cowra Garden Club's Open Garden weekend not only celebrated the natural beauty of Cowra which will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on all who had the privilege to attend.
