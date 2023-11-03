Cowra Guardian
Open gardens draws an impressive crowd

By Carole Doyle
November 3 2023 - 11:43am
Judith Day gave an appreciation gift to Merv Tasker who was an interesting guest speaker on Organic Vegetable Growing at the October Cowra Garden Club meeting
The Cowra Garden Club's Open Garden weekend proved to be a resounding success, drawing an impressive crowd of gardening enthusiasts, including a busload from Coonabarabran.

