Offender on ICO for assault of disabled man

A man who assaulted a person with a physical disability was jailed for nine months, to be served as an Intensive Corrections Order, when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on October 25.
Magistrate Rana Daher found the threshold for a jail sentence had been crossed when she considered a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against David Patrick Slattery.
Slattery was also charged with possess a prohibited drug. He was fined $200 on the drug charge.
"This is quite concerning," Ms Daher told the court.
In defence of Slattery his solicitor, Jo Collings, told the court "The victim has a disability but so does the defendant, and long standing alcohol dependency".
"I'm not seeking to blame the victim but there was some provocative behaviour," Ms Collings said.
Asked for comment police prosecutor Sgt Brien said he was "troubled by the injuries sustained by the victim".
Sgt Brien added the offence was aggravated by the fact it occurred in the victim's home.
"The victim walked away and the the defendant followed and further assaulted him," Sgt Brien said.
According to police facts tendered to the court, Slattery, 58, of Cooyal Street was with the victim and a third person on Friday, February 10 this year when the offence occurred.
Police said the three consumed a large amount of alcohol and about 9.50pm the victim verbally abused Slattery calling him a "dog".
Police said the third person then tried to settle the situation by telling the victim to go to bed.
The victim, according to police, went to go but returned and again verbally abused Slattery who became angry punching the victim.
When the third person attempted to separate the two he was accidently struck.
Police were contacted and arrived a short time later observing swelling and bruising to the victim and the third person.
Ambulance also attended, informing police the victim also had a dislocated shoulder.
Slattery was subsequently arrested and taken to Mt Druitt Police station where he was searched.
Police said they located a bag containing four grams of cannabis during the search.
During an interview Slattery told police "I tried to stay away from him and it just goes from there" and "I wasn't expecting this at all".
