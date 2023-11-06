Cowra Guardian
Offender on ICO for assault of disabled man

November 6 2023 - 11:28am
A man who assaulted a person with a physical disability was jailed for nine months, to be served as an Intensive Corrections Order, when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on October 25.

