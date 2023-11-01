Driver stopped in suspected 'drug supply location'

Rebecca Jane Abbott was fined $800 in her absence at Cowra Local Court on October 25, 2023.
Abbott, 26, of Vernon Drive, was charged with possess a prohibited drug and drive with an illicit drug in her system.
She was fined $350 for the possess charge and fined $550 as well as disqualified for three months on the drive with drug in her system charge.
According to police facts presented to the court, about 12.20am on July 18 police stopped a vehicle Abbott was travelling in after seeing it in a known location for suspected drug activity.
During an interaction with Abbott police noticed the vehicle was missing both front and rear registration plates.
Police said they then asked the accused to leave the vehicle and conducted a search which uncovered a clear plastic bag which Abbott said contained "gear" or meth.
Subject to a roadside test Abbott returned a positive result to methamphetamines.
