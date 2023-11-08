Cowra Guardian
Unauthorised spending spree lands Cowra woman in court

November 8 2023 - 11:20am
A Cowra woman who went on a spending spree online and at a local service station using two debit cards which did not belong to her was fined $550 in the Cowra Local Court on October 25, 2023.

