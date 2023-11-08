Unauthorised spending spree lands Cowra woman in court

A Cowra woman who went on a spending spree online and at a local service station using two debit cards which did not belong to her was fined $550 in the Cowra Local Court on October 25, 2023.
The woman, Tiarna Williams of Taragala Street, was charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception after spending $810.43 on the cards with a co-accused.
Magistrate Rana Daher fined Williams, 21, in her absence.
Williams according to police documents, went on the spending spree during the early hours of Sunday, July 23.
Police said the victim in the matter lost his wallet, containing an ING Bank card and St George Bank card sometime on Saturday, July 22 or after midnight on July 23.
He was alerted to the loss after receiving a text message from ING at 4.58am on July 23 telling him his debit card had been placed on a temporary block due to an unusual transaction.
The victim subsequently discovered there had been eight unauthorised transactions on his ING card and three on a St George Bank debit card.
The ING card had been used at 3.03am to make a $200 purchase at DJ Australia, at 3.09am for another purchase of $170 at JD Australia and purchases at 3.58am, 4.30am, 4.31am, 4.32am, 4.34am and 4.35am at a service station in Cowra for $50, $67.90, $40.98, $70.48, $7 and $28.04.
About the same time the St George card was used at the same service station for $65.99, $33.99 and $76.05.
Police observed CCTV footage showing Williams and a co-accused using the cards at the service station.
Police said several attempts were made to speak to Williams without success.
They spoke with the co-accused on August 26 who admitted it was her on the CCTV.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.