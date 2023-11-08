Unauthorised spending spree lands Cowra woman in court

The ING card had been used at 3.03am to make a $200 purchase at DJ Australia, at 3.09am for another purchase of $170 at JD Australia and purchases at 3.58am, 4.30am, 4.31am, 4.32am, 4.34am and 4.35am at a service station in Cowra for $50, $67.90, $40.98, $70.48, $7 and $28.04.