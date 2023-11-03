Cowra Guardian
Offender 'smoked joint' before driving

November 3 2023 - 11:14am
A Cowra woman who failed to appear to answer a charge of drive with illicit drugs in her system was fined $500 in her absence at Cowra Local Court on October 24, 2023.

