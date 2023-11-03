Offender 'smoked joint' before driving

A Cowra woman who failed to appear to answer a charge of drive with illicit drugs in her system was fined $500 in her absence at Cowra Local Court on October 24, 2023.
Magistrate Raner Daher found the charge against Shalese Emily Peters, 23, of Eulo Street proven, disqualifying her for six months and fining her $500.
About 9pm on June 3, according to police documents, Peters was stopped for random testing.
A breath test returned negative but an oral fluid test returned a positive to methamphetamines.
Asked about her drug use Peters told police "I smoked a joint last night
