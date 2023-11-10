Cancelled driver told he "should know better"

In the Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, 26 year-old, Ty Ashe-Millgate of Main Street, Young, pleaded guilty to the charge drive while license cancelled.
His solicitor Naveed explained that Ashe-Millgate had "honestly" thought he could drive, as he didn't know he needed to renew his license.
Mr Naveed also stated there had been no aggravating factors, as he had been stopped for a random breath test.
"You should know better, it's not the first time you've had a clash with the law, the onus is on you," Magistrate Rana Daher said.
According to police facts tendered to the court, about 10.45am September 8, 2023, Ashe-Millgate was stopped for a random breath test, which returned a negative result.
Police said further inquires made showed his license was cancelled from July 5, 2023.
Due to a previous disqualification period ending and the accused not renewing his license, the status was deemed cancelled.
Magistrate Daher placed Ashe-Millgate under a Conditional Release Order for 12 months with no conviction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.