Cowra Motorcycle racing club finalist in two awards

The Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club's double-finalist status in the 2023 Motorcycling NSW awards underscores its dedication to the sport.
This town club's recognition in both Facility Venue Development and Outstanding Social Media Account categories is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence.
The award winners will be announced on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bankstown Sports Club.
The Cowra club is a finalist in:
Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club is one of five finalists in the Facility Venue Development category and one of four finalists in the Outstanding Social Media category.
Motorcycling NSW said the Cowra club's effort "is a remarkable achievement and one we are sure the whole team are proud of".
Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club President Steve Kurtz expressed his astonishment, emphasizing that this honor resonates deeply within the tight-knit Cowra community.
The journey from a modest set of flags at Woodstock Park Speedway in 1997 to this prestigious recognition is a testament to the club's enduring spirit and continuous improvement.
Steve Kurtz said "It is amazing for a club in a small town like Cowra promoting meetings in the small village of Woodstock, to be one of only five clubs (Facility Development) and one of four clubs (Social Media) in NSW to be honoured as a finalist in, not only one, but two categories".
"The two nominations are testament to the hard working, dedicated Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club Committee and volunteers' who have worked tirelessly to continually improve the facilities at Woodstock Park Speedway which are second to none and promote the club through social media".
Kurtz also extended gratitude to the Cowra Council's "Cowra Community Grants" program, acknowledging its pivotal role in enabling local clubs, like theirs, to thrive.
This collaborative effort has not only elevated the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club but has also strengthened the entire community.
"It is hard to belief that the Club started at Woodstock Park Speedway 1997 with a set of flags and look where we are now".
Steve also said "The Cowra Community Grants" program run by Cowra Council must also be mentioned, providing annual grants to local clubs to improve facilities and help strengthen the Cowra Clubs and community groups".
As the awards ceremony approaches, the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club extends heartfelt congratulations to all finalists, recognizing their contributions to the motorcycling community in NSW and the ACT.
The 2023 Motorcycling NSW Awards Ceremony is set to be a celebration of the clubs who have made impacts on the motorcycling community in NSW and the ACT.
