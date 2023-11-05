Cowra Guardian
Off the road for eight months after police stop

November 6 2023 - 8:57am
In the Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, 40 year-old, Austin Wallace Lynch of Chapman Street pleaded guilty to charges of drive with mid range, drive motor vehicle while licence suspended, exceed speed greater than 10km/h.

