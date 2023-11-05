Off the road for eight months after police stop

In the Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, 40 year-old, Austin Wallace Lynch of Chapman Street pleaded guilty to charges of drive with mid range, drive motor vehicle while licence suspended, exceed speed greater than 10km/h.
Lynch's solicitor told the court Lynch has a history of alcohol issues and had been in rehabilitation on the North Shore in September 2022, though no evidence of this was brought before the court.
According to police facts tendered to the court, about 4.15pm on August 6, 2023 Lynch was driving at 64km/h up to 70km/h in a 50km/h zone with a younger person in the vehicle before police stopped the vehicle.
Lynch did not have his licence with him, and with further checks, police found his license status had been suspended in relation to an accural of excessive demerit points.
The suspension was from July 28, 2023 to November 27, 2023.
Police said Lynch's speech was slurred and subjected him to a breath test, which returned a positive result.
Police arrested Lynch and conveyed him to the Cowra Police Station for further testing, which returned a blood alcohol level of 0.098g
Magistrate Rana Daher convicted Lynch, placing him on a supervised Conditional Release Order for 12 months, as well as ordering he undertake a psychological assessment and take part in rehabilitation.
Lynch was also disqualified for eight months and placed on an interlock period for 24 months.
He was also fined a total of $1200.
