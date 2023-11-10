Car passenger was breaching AVO

In the Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, 28 year-old Ethan Thomas James Simpson of Darling Avenue pleaded guilty to a breach of an AVO.
Simpson's breach occurred when he was a passenger in a car ride with the person in need of protection.
According to police facts tendered to the court, about 10.50pm on October 1, 2023, police stopped the victim's vehicle for random breath testing on Darling Street, which returned a negative reading.
Police noticed Simpson in the vehicle and further inquires revealed the ADVO between the victim and Simpson.
According to the police facts, both parties stated they believed it was no longer current as the criminal matters previously before the court had been withdrawn.
According to Simpson's solicitor, Mr Nadeev, the complainant instigated the contact after offering Simpson a lift.
In the facts, the victim stated that she was just dropping Simpson off at his residence.
About 9.30pm on October 2, 2023, police served a field court attendance notice in relation to the charge.
Simpson, his solicitor said, is undertaking steps with drug and alcohol counselling, as well as participating in a men's behaviour change program.
"There is a court order telling you not to do something," magistrate Daher told Simpson.
"Domestic violence offences are serious. Continuous abuse of AVO's leads to jail time," he was told.
Magistrate Daher found the charge proven and fined Simpson $550.
