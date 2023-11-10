Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Car passenger was breaching AVO

November 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Car passenger was breaching AVO
Car passenger was breaching AVO

In the Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, 28 year-old Ethan Thomas James Simpson of Darling Avenue pleaded guilty to a breach of an AVO.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.