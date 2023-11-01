Cowra golfers take part in WRAS orientation

The 2023/24 Western Region Academy of Sport Athlete Orientation on October 21 and 22 proved to be a crucial and enriching event for over 100 athletes and coaches, including Cowra golfers Casey Thompson and David Kang, as they delved into a wide array of physical, mental, and media-related aspects of high-performance sports.
Held at the Bathurst Charles Sturt University Campus the event marked the commencement of the athletics, basketball, cycling, future stars, golf, high performance, hockey and triathlon programs.
Saturday began with a psychological education session by Dr Gordon Spence, who worked with athletes, coaches and parents to discuss mental toughness and energy management.
Dr Spence showed how good energy management helps build resilience in the face of pressure that can result from performance setbacks and accumulated success.
Those in attendance discussed the physical, emotional, cognitive and spiritual/meaning factors that support sustained high performance and what choices can help establish positive behaviours.
Following Dr Spence was a presentation from WRAS Programs and Strength and Conditioning Manager Dan Bunyan.
Mr Bunyan delivered an overview of strength and conditioning, common misconceptions within the strength and conditioning industry and an overview of the programs WRAS athletes will undertake throughout their scholarship period with WRAS.
Athletes worked through a series of strength, power, fitness and movement tests with the assistance of Charles Sturt University Exercise Science Strength and Conditioning Interns.
Media training provided an opportunity for our athletes to understand how to contact and feel confident talking with media outlets and use social media skills to optimise their online presence.
With 7 News Central West in attendance, several of the athletes took the chance to practice these skills and gain practical experience in being interviewed.
Brandon Martin (2014 lone star WRAS graduate) and Holly Simmons (local athlete) ran a mentoring session with the athletics and future stars programs to discuss the importance of opportunities for personal development available outside sporting pathways.
Sunday saw the basketball, hockey and triathlon squads all hold their first team training sessions.
Reflecting on the orientation weekend WRAS Executive Officer, Candice Boggs was positive about this year's cohort.
"It is always great to host the athletes, squad staff and parents for orientation to commence the WRAS season," Ms Boggs said.
"It's a great opportunity for all athletes, parents, and coaches to come together as WRAS sets the scene for what's ahead with each of our programs.
"Looking across the athletes in attendance over the weekend, there is tremendous talent throughout every program."
"Under the guidance of the very knowledgeable and dedicated WRAS coaches these athletes are in for a great program ahead," she said.
