Cowra golfers take part in WRAS orientation

November 2 2023 - 8:33am
WRAS athletes taking part in a push up test. Image supplied
The 2023/24 Western Region Academy of Sport Athlete Orientation on October 21 and 22 proved to be a crucial and enriching event for over 100 athletes and coaches, including Cowra golfers Casey Thompson and David Kang, as they delved into a wide array of physical, mental, and media-related aspects of high-performance sports.

