Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Guilty with an explanation for driving suspended

November 9 2023 - 8:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guilty with an explanation for driving suspended
Guilty with an explanation for driving suspended

In the Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, October 25, 2023,50 year-old, Shelley Lee Groves, formally Newcombe Street, pleaded guilty with an explanation to the charge of drive motor vehicle with license suspended.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.