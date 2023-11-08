Guilty with an explanation for driving suspended

In the Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, October 25, 2023,50 year-old, Shelley Lee Groves, formally Newcombe Street, pleaded guilty with an explanation to the charge of drive motor vehicle with license suspended.
Magistrate Rana Daher acknowledged it was Groves' first offence.
Representing herself in court, Groves explained she missed presenting a medical certificate to the RMS which lead to her license suspension.
"The responsibility is on you," Magistrate Daher said.
According to police documents tendered to the court, about 2.30pm on August 16, 2023, Groves was stopped for random breath testing on Liverpool Street, which returned a negative test result.
Police had made further inquiries which showed Groves' license status was suspended due to medical reasons.
Groves had said after being questioned by the police, "no, I had a medical last year and I will have another one this year."
Police were able to ascertain that Groves had been issued a 10 year license in 2015.
In 2016, Groves had been advised by a doctor that she would need a medical evaluation every two years.
Groves had missed an evaluation in 2018, but attended evaluations in 2020 and 2022.
According to the police facts, due to the missed medical in 2018, Groves license was suspended for non compliance.
Magistrate Daher placed Groves under a Conditional Release Order without a conviction for nine months, with further instructions to not commit any traffic offences.
