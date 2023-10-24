You'll be starstruck at Club Cowra

The beautiful CJ's @ 101 Brisbane will come alive with Melbourne Cup fever for the annual race that stops a nation. A glass of complimentary bubbly as well as a delicious grazing table will just the start of a terrific afternoon out to raise some money and awareness for the Cowra Region Suicide Awareness Group. This great cause will benefit from a portion of the ticket price as well as a mini-Calcutta and sweepstakes promotions. Lots of prizes will be up for grabs for fashions on field and other little bits of fun on the day. Just $25.