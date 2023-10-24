You'll be starstruck at Club Cowra

Club Cowra comes alive this November with star power everywhere.
We kick off with our Melbourne Cup Cocktail Party on November 5 with funds raised for the Cowra Regional Suicide Awareness Group.
Then the following weekend there's a huge sports lunch on November 11 with appearances by Yvonne Sampson, Jarrod Croker, Josh Reynolds and Jordan Rapana with entertainment by Tamworth's Young Songwriter of the Year Felicity Dowd.
The following day, Sunday, November 12 the Cowra Harness Racing Club comes alive with the Carnival of Cups, a massive day of racing and performances by The Whitlams and Daryl Braithwaite followed by an after party at CJ's @ 101 Brisbane.
GET JAZZED UP FOR THE MELBOURNE CUP
The beautiful CJ's @ 101 Brisbane will come alive with Melbourne Cup fever for the annual race that stops a nation. A glass of complimentary bubbly as well as a delicious grazing table will just the start of a terrific afternoon out to raise some money and awareness for the Cowra Region Suicide Awareness Group. This great cause will benefit from a portion of the ticket price as well as a mini-Calcutta and sweepstakes promotions. Lots of prizes will be up for grabs for fashions on field and other little bits of fun on the day. Just $25.
COWRA CARNIVAL OF CUPS
Join us on Sunday November 12 at Cowra Showgrounds for the Carnival of Cups.
The free ticketed event will see Australian music royalty alongside harness racing.
Multiple award-winning band The Whitlams are co-headlining the trackside entertainment with Daryl Braithwaite. They will be supported by chart-topping country quartet Darlinghurst. Our very own local trio Plus One will also be performing for what is sure to be a blockbuster crowd!
Admission is free but you must register for a ticket to get in the gate.
The Whitlams LIVE. Formed in 1992 and boasting line-ups of some of Australia's finest musicians. The Whitlams never fail to deliver their catalogue of hits with high energy.
One of Australia's greatest bands perform LIVE right here in Cowra!
Don't miss the chance to sing along Daryl Braithwaite's iconic anthem's The Horses trackside in Cowra.
SPORTS LUNCH
Enjoy a delicious Lunch and take in the relaxing alfresco atmosphere at the beautiful CJ's @101 Brisbane while hearing stories and anecdotes from some a collection of Australia's most talented Rugby League personalities.
Yvonne Sampson.
Yvonne Sampson is an Australian television sports presenter and commentator. Sampson currently works for Fox Sports. She has previously worked for Nine's Wide World of Sports and was weekend sports presenter for Nine News Sydney.
Jarrod Croker.
Jarrod Croker played as a goal-kicking centre and captained the Canberra Raiders in the NRL. Croker spent his entire career with Canberra, with whom he became the 2012, 2015 and 2016 top point-scorer in the NRL.
Josh Reynolds.
Josh Reynolds as was a five-eighth for Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL. He previously played for the Wests Tigers in the NRL, and Hull FC in the English Super League. Josh represented NSW, City and the Prime Ministers XIII.
Jordan Rapana.
Jordan Rapana is a New Zealand born professional rugby league footballer who plays as a winger for the Canberra Raiders in the NRL. He has played for the New Zealand Mori, New Zealand and the Cook Islands at international level.
RUGBY LEAGUE CLINIC
Former NRL star Sam Williams teams up with his former teammates Jarrod Croker and Jordan Rapana as well as NRL Development to run a Rugby League Clinic for junior players from Under 6's to Under 15's. The Cowra Magpies will be involved, and it is sure to be a great experience for all of our budding NRL future stars.
