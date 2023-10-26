Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Yard dog trials returning to Canowindra

BM
By Brendan McCool
October 26 2023 - 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canowindra is set for an influx of working dogs showing off their skills on Saturday, November 4 for the return of the Canowindra Yard Dog Trials.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.