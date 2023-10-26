Yard dog trials returning to Canowindra

Canowindra is set for an influx of working dogs showing off their skills on Saturday, November 4 for the return of the Canowindra Yard Dog Trials.
Event organiser Josh Messina from Kurunga Kelpies said they are expecting around 100 to 120 dogs to be entered in this year's event.
The Yard Dog Trials first returned to Canowindra last year after a 15 year hiatus and for Mr Messina, he wanted to bring it back to his community and get local farmers involved.
"I do a fair bit of yard dog trials myself so I just wanted to bring it back to my community in Canowindra and just try and get the local farmers involved," he said.
"Just to try get them off their properties and come out for the day, and talk to everyone and have a go with their dogs.
"Just show their dogs off," he said.
Looking back at last year's event, Mr Messina said a positive part of the yard dog trials is watching what other owners are doing with their dogs and seeing some good techniques they can use as well.
Mr Messina said some of the feedback he got was that a lot of farmers came last year to not just compete but to see how others work their working dog.
"Sometimes you think you have a good working dog at home which you're taking out and you find 'actually there's a few little things I need to practise on to get this dog better'."
Mr Messina said with the dogs it is sometimes about reflecting on what isn't going great and what training techniques can be used to help improve their productivity.
There will be five classes at this year's trials; the Local Farm Dog Class, Encourage, Maiden class, Novice class and Open class.
Mr Messina said the Local class is open to farmers within a 70km radius of Canowindra, brought in to allow local farmers to take part and not have to compete against those who take part in many yard dog trials.
The Canowindra Yard Dog Trials will begin at 7:30am and will wrap up around 5:30pm.
Entry for spectators is free.
The Fat Parcel food van will be on site to provide some great food.
If you wish to sign your working dog up to take part, contact Josh Messina on 0407 435 203.
