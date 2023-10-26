A close shave for fundraisers

Three young girls from Canowindra and Cowra have joined forces to raise an impressive $6,107.29 in the fight against blood cancer, including $1,086 collected at Canowindra's Palm markets last Friday.
Hannah Gordon of Canowindra raised $1,765.90, while Nina Cuddy raised $2,003.31. Emma Haslam from Cowra raised $2,338.08.
Australia struggles with a hidden cancer crisis, as blood cancer remains a formidable adversary with no available screening programs or means of prevention through lifestyle changes.
Each day, 53 Australians receive the daunting diagnosis of blood cancer, and regrettably, 16 individuals succumb to this relentless disease.
Recognising the urgent need for collective action, these three determined young women took up the mantle by participating in the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.
