Spooktacular halloween disco Friday

Get ready for a Halloween extravaganza like never before, as the Cowra Ballet School invites witches, ghosts, and all creatures of the night to a night of spooky fun at their upcoming Halloween disco.
This Friday, October 27 at 6pm at the Ballet School in Redfern Street promises to be a hair-raising dance experience.
Friendly monsters will be on hand to greet guests with a smile, setting the stage for a night of revelry and laughter that is sure to make it a Halloween to remember.
The evening will be filled with enchanting music and a magical atmosphere, creating an experience that is beyond compare.
From classic Halloween tunes to contemporary beats, the playlist promises to keep the dance floor alive with energy and excitement.
But the surprises don't end there!
To make this event even more special, the Cowra Ballet School is offering two ticket options.
Pre-sale tickets are available for just $10 each, providing access to the main event.
For those looking for an extra dash of personalization and fun, the Exclusive Experience can be added for an additional $5. This includes the opportunity to craft your very own Halloween decoration, ensuring that you take a piece of the night home with you.
Ticket holders will also receive a goodie bag upon arrival, with additional food and drinks available for purchase throughout the night.
Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind Halloween experience.
Book your tickets online now at trybooking.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.