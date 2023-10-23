Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Spooktacular halloween disco Friday

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
October 24 2023 - 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra Ballet School's annual halloween disco
Cowra Ballet School's annual halloween disco

Get ready for a Halloween extravaganza like never before, as the Cowra Ballet School invites witches, ghosts, and all creatures of the night to a night of spooky fun at their upcoming Halloween disco.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.