Artists of Cowra East (ACE) artist helped frame Roger Rabbit - exhibition this weekend

Cowra artist, Brenda Stace Chat (pictured) has exhibited all over the world and studied in New York.
These days she lives and works by the railway tracks in Cowra where she has been creating stunning wall-hanging sculptures from the "carcasses" of old pianos.
It's been a busy year with a recent exhibition of her masterful, expressive paintings at Rosnay Wines Cellar Door in Canowindra and an example of her work being featured in this year's wonderful Calleen at Cowra Regional Gallery.
To top this off, Artists of Cowra East (ACE) and Cowra Micro Gallery will be presenting Brenda's latest exhibition of sculptural works called "PIANO PIECES" opening on Sunday, October 29 at noon and then weekends until November 29.
Of the work in this exhibition, Brenda says she "found object art is a method for holding up a mirror to society".
"Piano dinosaurs are experiencing the modern day cataclysm, their carcass lie rotting in wastelands. The ones I collect are on their way to the tip. By filleting and sorting, a cornucopia of resources are revealed to excite the imagination.
"By rearranging their bones, listening to their unique stories sculptural tributes are created for each piano. They are reminders of our past and puzzles which remain for the future."
Primarily a painter and sculptor, Brenda has exhibited her work in countries such as Germany and South Korea, and earned international acclaim. An alumnus of the College of Fine Arts in Sydney, Brenda was mentored by the Art Gallery of NSW's Bill Wright, who motivated her to travel to the USA to attend the New York Studio School.
There, she received tutelage from the Dean, renowned Australian artist William Wright AM, and attended lectures from the likes of Lee Krasner (best known as the wife of Jackson Pollock but an extraordinary abstract expressionist artist in her own right), pioneering video artist Nam June Paik, and abstract expressionist painter George McNeil.
Brenda's works have also been exhibited in Sydney at the S.H. Ervin Gallery - Salon des Refuses in 2012 and are held in the collections of both BHP and Western Power.
Outside the world of fine art, Brenda has spent much of her career in the animation industry. From her first job as an assistant animator in 1975, Brenda has gone on to work on notable productions such as the pioneering live-action/animated feature Who Framed Roger Rabbit, long-running children's television staple, Sesame Street and spent three years as the Overseas Animation Director for Mike Judge's popular animated sitcom, King of the Hill.
While King of the Hill went on to win two Emmy awards and was included in Time magazine's 2007 list of "The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time," Brenda said she wasn't initially a fan.
"Having spent most of my career in classical animation, I certainly wasn't the target audience for King of the Hill, but I was offered the job and said, 'Yes'. The first thing I did was read the script and I thought, this is brilliant. I had a great deal of respect for it once I was engaged."
Referring to the discarding and neglect of old pianos Brenda said "that's just such a terrible crime, when you open them up there's a cornucopia of stories in there".
