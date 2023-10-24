Woodbridge football is in Grenfell

This Sunday at Lawson Park in Grenfell the Woodbridge Rugby League Club will host Castlereagh in round five of the Western Womens Rugby League competition after having last weekend off with a bye.
There will be five games of full contact Rugby League with the Under 12s kicking off proceedings at 9.30am followed by the Under 14s (10.30am), Under 16s (11.40am), Under 18s (12.50pm) and rounding the day off is the Opens clash at 2.00pm.
Ground entry is $5 for adults/over 16s and $3 for pensioners/students.
In the Open grade last weekend Castlereagh continued their good recent form with a narrow 28-26 loss against one of the competition heavyweights, Orange Vipers.
Both sides scored five tries with the boot of Rebecca Prestwidge the difference in her side's win over Castlereagh.
Woodbridge are yet to play Vipers but the good recent form from Castlereagh suggests the home side won't have everything their own way this weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.