Woodbridge football is in Grenfell

October 25 2023 - 8:01am
This Sunday at Lawson Park in Grenfell the Woodbridge Rugby League Club will host Castlereagh in round five of the Western Womens Rugby League competition after having last weekend off with a bye.

Local News

