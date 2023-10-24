Cowra Guardian
Marambangbiliang! (That's deadly!) Cowra keeps critically endangered language alive

By Eliza Spencer
Updated October 26 2023 - 8:55am, first published October 25 2023 - 9:23am
Erin Lambshead, founder of Yalmambirra Wiradjuri - Teaching Wiradjuri. Photo Eliza Spencer
NSW has marked the first ever Aboriginal Languages Week with children, communities and families across Cowra helping to reclaim a critically endangered language.

