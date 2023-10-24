Marambangbiliang! (That's deadly!) Cowra keeps critically endangered language alive

NSW has marked the first ever Aboriginal Languages Week with children, communities and families across Cowra helping to reclaim a critically endangered language.
Other than English, Wiradjuri is the language most spoken at home in Cowra.
The latest census data showed that thirty-five households reported that Wiradjuri is their main language at home, a number that Erin Lambshead is immensely proud of.
"The reclamation process of language has been implemented in the community for many years now. It's great to hear that people are listing it as a language that is being spoken," she said.
Ms Lambshead grew up knowing no more than five words of Wiradjuri.
Now, the Wiradjuri language teacher is inspiring a new generation of Wiradjuri speakers, a crucial part of restoring the language, marked as critically endangered by UNESCO.
"It wasn't until I was an adult that I learned language," she said.
"Being able to learn it and share it, for our ancestors, our identities and building ourselves up as Wiradjuri people has been great.
"I don't know everything, but I'm able to confidently teach others about the systems of Wiradjuri language, how it's constructed and the multiple meanings in the one word."
Critically endangered languages are those where the youngest speakers are great-grandparents, and the language is not used for everyday interactions.
For a language to no longer be listed as endangered, most children in a community must be raised speaking the language first, at home and in social gatherings.
Ms Lambshead said the two Wiradjuri words closest to her heart are winanga-nha; to know, think and remember, and yindyamarra; to respect, honour and go slow.
The favourite Wiradjuri word of the day for children at Yalbillinga Boori Day Care Centre during the Cowra Guardian's visit was filled with energetic calls for the gugubarra; kookaburra.
Marking the importance of reclaiming and revitalising Indigenous languages, the NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Treaty marked the inaugural week at an event in Redfern.
Minister David Harris said he hopes the week will 'shine a spotlight' on Aboriginal languages.
"Language means everything to these communities - it's part of their past, has shaped who they are today and must be preserved, enhanced and celebrated for the future," he said.
Ms Lambshead said there are many more opportunities for future Wiradjuri teachers, with the NSW Department of Education rolling out Aboriginal Language classes for high schoolers across the state from next year.
"We need more Wiradjuri language teachers, but it is progressing.
"I think it's safe to say it's flourishing at the moment compared to 10 years ago. It's blossomed," she said.
"Our people are becoming prouder and stronger and filling that part of their identity that was lost for so long. Our Elders are proud of us, I'm sure that our ancestors are proud of us - looking down at us, our people getting back our strength."
The inaugural NSW Aboriginal Languages Week runs from October 22-29, 2023.
The aim of the week is to raise awareness about Aboriginal Languages and increase support for Languages revitalisation and reclamation.
