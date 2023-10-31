Summer care for your pets

With the warmer months approaching Cowra, pet owners are encouraged to understand the affects of heat on their pets.
Dr Peter Launders, the owner of Cowra Veterinary Centre, emphasizes the importance of vigilance in caring for pets during the warmer months.
With 15 years of veterinary experience, Dr Launders has been a fixture at Cowra, where he manages a mixed practice, attending to a diverse array of animals including dogs, cats, cows, sheep, and horses.
One of the key concerns raised by Dr Launders revolves around the heightened activity of fleas during warmer months, especially in spring and summer.
He underscores the need for pet owners to be aware of potential skin problems and the risk of heat stroke in their furry companions.
"Warmer months are when we typically see fleas become more active, that's something to be aware of, and skin problems in general can flare up when it gets warmer, so spring and summer, heat stroke is a possibility, especially in the warmer months we get out here," Dr Launders said.
He also cautions pet owners about the increased presence of snakes during hot weather.
"A dog being bitten by snake is not a death sentence," he said
"If you can get a dog to a vet clinic within half an hour to an hour since they've been bitten, generally we'll be able to save them."
Already this year, Cowra Veterinary Centre has seen a surge in snake bites, prompting Dr Launders to emphasize the importance of monitoring pets closely if they come into contact with a snake.
Importantly, Dr Launders underscores that quick action can make all the difference in the case of a snake bite.
With the use of advanced antivenom treatments, a dog bitten by a snake does not necessarily face a dire outcome.
Dr Launders shares critical signs of heat stress in pets, including panting, excessive tongue hanging, and redness of the gums.
In extreme cases, affected animals may collapse or lose consciousness.
Urging swift action, he recommends cooling measures such as dunking them in cold water or hosing them off, followed by immediate veterinary attention.
Certain breeds, like bulldogs and pugs, are especially vulnerable to heat due to their flat faces and tendency towards obesity.
Additionally, Dr Launders highlights that very young and elderly animals are at higher risk in hot conditions.
"Being aware of the heat and treating your pets like you'd treat yourself, if you're getting hot, so are they," Dr Launders advised.
"Avoid the heat of the day when exercising, so get up early in the morning before it gets hot or wait until the sun starts to set when it gets cooler, do shorter bouts of exercise as well, do two short walks rather than one long one in the day, it also needs to be tailored to if your dog is sort of an older dog, you need to be really careful about that," he said.
Pet owners are encouraged to treat their furry companions with the same level of care and consideration as they would themselves.
By following the advice given, beloved pets can stay happy, healthy, and safe throughout the warmer months.
Here are some extra tips;
For dog owners:
For cat owners:
For rabbit owners:
For bird owners:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.