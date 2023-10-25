Nicole takes on Texas

Cowra's Nicole Lowetarbert is set to compete in SANDA (Chinese Kickboxing) at the highly anticipated 16th World Wushu Championships in Texas.
The event, slated to run from November 16 to 2, 2023 promises to be a showcase of the highest level of competition in the sport.
Nicole has also qualified for the 2023 World Combat Games which are being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from October 20 to 30, 2023.
Due to expense of already competing at two World Championships this year, Nicole could not commit to a third.
This marks Nicole's second stint representing Australia this year, following her commendable performance at the IFMA Senior World Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, where she clinched a Silver in Muay Thai (Thai Kickboxing) earlier this May.
The HYX 16th World Wushu Championships Organizing Committee has extended a warm invitation to Kung Fu Wushu Australia Limited to attend this prestigious event, which is set to take place in the heart of Fort Worth, Texas, USA.
The roster of registered participants boasts esteemed names in the wushu community, including Robert Alan Williams, who will serve as a SANDA team official, and Michael Nicholas Woodard, who joins Nicole as a SANDA athlete.
Accompanying them are Linda Lowe and Emma Woodward, who will be present as observers.
The accreditation period for the event spans from November 14 to 21, 2023, providing ample time for athletes and officials to prepare for what promises to be a thrilling competition.
The World Wushu Championships is a biennial event organized under the auspices of the International Wushu Federation, featuring competitors of the highest calibre within the sport.
It stands as the premier event in the wushu calendar, showcasing the pinnacle of wushu talent from around the globe.
Organised by The United States of America Wushu-Kungfu Federation and executed by WWC16 Administration, Inc., this HYX 16th World Wushu Championships is set to be a historic event.
It will mark the return of this prestigious competition to the United States after nearly three decades, with the last edition held in Baltimore, Maryland, back in 1995.
As the countdown begins for this monumental event, all eyes are on Nicole Lowe Tarbert.
