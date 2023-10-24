Flying fox negate good conditions on course

On Thursday the 19 th October 2023, the Cowra Veterans had 42 entrants to play in their 9 Hole Stableford Competitions played off the tenth tee.
The players had the pleasure of playing in ideal weather on well presented fairways and greens, only to have the good conditions to be partially negated by the colony of thousands of Flying Foxs' habitation of the golf course in recent times.
Congratulations to Michael Millar who was the clear winner of the Veterans event with 22 Points, and who with 8 other Veteran prize winners to also go into the 18 hole prize list for the Pro Comp event.
The 10 prize winners are listed in the order of their Stableford Score for the 9 Holes played and the Veterans 18 Hole handicap they played off:
22 Michael Millar (24). 21 Gordon Willson (30). 20 Gary Dick (36). 18 Graeme Johnstone (30). 18 Wayne Howard (21). 17 Mark Stirling (13). 17 Les Pinkerton (22). 17 Warwick Spence (15). 17 Jefferey Marks (23). 17 Marc Hiderager (25).
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 Hole Stableford Competition, which is open to all ages, had 39 starters and is run concurrently with the Veterans event, with all golfers playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
Special congratulations go to, Warwick Spence and who won the Pro Comp event, and the nearest the pin on the 7 th hole, and who was the only player to beat their handicap. Well done also to Watne Rodwell and Les Pinkerton each with 36 points.
The order of merit for second; third decided on a count back of scores.
The prize winners were: 1st Warwick Spence 38 (Points). 2nd Wayne Rodwell 36. 3rd Les Pinkerton 36. 4th Michael Millar 35.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: Mark Stirling 35, Michael Brooks 35, Gordon Willson 34, Mark Edwards 34, Wayne Howard 34, Graeme Johnston 33, David Thomas 32.
NEAREST THE PIN: 7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. Warwick Spence - 340cm. 14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Michael Brooks - 234cm
