Cowra scooter riders invited to safety session

In a concerted effort to promote safe travel on mobility scooters, officers from the Cowra Highway Patrol, lead by senior constable Annette Tindall, will be conducting an educational session on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
The session, which will run from 10am to 12 noon, will take place at River Park Cowra, located on Vaux Street.
The primary objective of this initiative is to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate streets and roads safely while operating a mobility scooter.
Increasing in popularity local retailer Beds R Us has reported selling between 15 to 20 scooters this year alone.
Attendees at the safety session will have the unique opportunity to engage with Cowra Police who will provide critical information regarding mobility scooter regulations.
They will also be available to address any questions or concerns scooter users may have.
Senior Constable Tindall, speaking on behalf of the Cowra Highway Patrol, said, "We are going to run a two-hour session on mobility scooter education, safety tips, and tricks on how to stay safe".
"You don't have to be there for the whole two hours; it's a meet and greet with officers from the Highway Patrol.
"There going to be advice on how to ride safely, how to be seen, the road rules, and the rules surrounding what you can and can't do."
One of the key messages to be emphasized during the session is the importance of using designated pedestrian pathways.
"It's ideal for [mobility scooters] to ride on the footpath; they shouldn't be riding on the road or in the bicycle lane. If there are no other options, quieter streets are the safest option," she said.
Furthermore, safety regulations for mobility scooters will be underscored, including the adherence to a speed limit of 10 kilometres per hour.
"You have to still consider yourself a pedestrian. Pick the most appropriate locations if you have to ride on a road and keep it at an absolute minimum," Senior Constable Tindall said.
In addition to the wealth of safety tips, participants will be treated to refreshments, with coffee being made available.
"Just bring your scooter, and we'll teach you how to be safe," she said.
Statistics from the previous financial year highlight the necessity of such educational initiatives.
"I think in the last financial year there's been well over a thousand incidents in NSW involving scooter crashes," she said.
The educational session presents a valuable opportunity for mobility scooter users to heighten their safety awareness and play a role in creating safer streets and roads for everyone.
The Cowra Highway Patrol extends an invitation to all interested individuals to attend and participate in this important event.
For more information, please contact Senior Constable Tindall at Cowra Police Station.
