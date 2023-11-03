Cowra Guardian
Cowra scooter riders invited to safety session

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
November 3 2023 - 2:49pm
Jeffry Curtis of Beds R Us, Cowra's retailer of scooters. Bed's R Us is backing the scooter safety day.
Jeffry Curtis of Beds R Us, Cowra's retailer of scooters. Bed's R Us is backing the scooter safety day.

In a concerted effort to promote safe travel on mobility scooters, officers from the Cowra Highway Patrol, lead by senior constable Annette Tindall, will be conducting an educational session on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

