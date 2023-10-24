Cowra Public boys go bush

Cowra Public School students have embarked on a five week Boys to the Bush program.
Nine boys from the school are involved, Hunter Beaton, Lucas Bolton, Dominic Hussell, Treydon Howarth, William Roe, Johnathon Murray, James Drage, Leslie Drage and Eli Giallourakis.
Deputy Cowra Public principal Albert Murray is tagging along for the ride.
Boys to the Bush aims to "assist boys to become good men".
The program's mission to provide an environment free from the distractions in their lives, allowing boys the opportunity to be surrounded by positive influences and giving them opportunities to succeed. Encouraging mate ship, resilience and a sense of belonging.
In the first week of the program the Cowra Public boys were collected from the school on a Monday at 9.20am before boarding the Boys to the Bush bus and embarking on a series of activities.
Their day then started with a Boys to the Bush Induction and presentation of Boys to the Bush apparel at the undercover basketball courts at Riverside Park, Cowra.
"The boys were informed the program was about learning to be respectful, engaging with the community, and being resilient," Mr Murray said.
The boys were told they were now part of the Boys to the Bush team, and it was an expectation that everyone looks after each other and looks out for each other.
"Importantly the boys were told that the program was about having fun, was nothing for them to worry about and the mentors were there to help them along if needed, Mr Murray said.
As part of the program, the boys are given the opportunity to practice shaking hands and introducing themselves to assist build their self-confidence.
The first day activities included a visit to the Lachlan Valley Heritage Railway Centre in Cowra, a visit to Morris Park in Canowindra, the Age of Fishes Museum and the Canowindra Swinging Bridge.
At the Cowra heritage rail museum the boys were all introduced to the volunteer who assists with looking after the Centre.
The boys then got another opportunity to practice introducing themselves before being taken on a tour of the Centre where they were able to explore historic trains, engines and carriages on display.
"The boys were very well behaved whilst at the Centre and were excited to explore a carriage that is said to be haunted," Mr Murray said.
"The visit was a fun way to learn about some history of their own town and engage with community," he said.
In Canowindra the nine boys made their way to Morris Park getting to know each other and their mentors, taking part in some team games and also having a barbecue lunch.
"The boys had a had a good run around playing on the equipment, as well as playing cricket and footy," Mr Murray said.
"After the park we sat the boys down for a second time to have a chat about our core values of respect, engagement, and community, to reinforce their understanding of what they mean.
"We spoke about respecting yourself and respecting others including family members and teachers."
The last stop at Canowindra was a visit to the town's Suspension Bridge.
