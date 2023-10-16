George's bargain buy defies the odds

The Bourke based owners and their friends were in full voice when the Rodney Robb, Nyngan trained Sons Of Bourke (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $7.50) from last approaching the home turn, charged down the outside to win the 1200 metres Walkers AGnVET Benchmark 50 Handicap by a half neck from Deal Master (Jess Del Fari, $26) with a long neck to the third placed Go Ellie Go (Billy Owen, $8.50).