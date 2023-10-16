George's bargain buy defies the odds

Runner up at his previous two starts, in Picnic race company at Young and Cobar the form guide showed Cowra trained Twin Seas ($61) had the second lowest benchmark in Country Boosted Benchmark 58 handicap at Orange on Sunday.
Luckily for his owners, Gavin Hoy, Ian Whitty and George Hoy, who also trains the galloper, Twin Seas can't read a form guide.
He had no idea his benchmark rating was just 47 for the event open to horses rated up to 58 on the NSW benchmark scale.
And if there was a script for the race he was unaware, as was jockey Nyssa Burells who sent Twin Seas to the front from its rails barrier, after a moderate getaway, to lead throughout for a comfortable three quarter length win.
Twin Seas has had two runs for his Cowra connections who picked up the galloper from the Connie Greig stable after a second at Cobar in August for just $1300.
In those two starts his new owners have now netted $16,350 in prizemoney.
"He had showed a bit of ability," Hoy said.
"When I get a horse I always get their bloods done and a chiropractor to them, he had a few problems but we got them ironed out.
"We gave him a run at Young where he came second, and that paid for him.
"He's very quiet, just a beautiful horse, he goes to the races and just stands there, if he'd done that without winning and just ran a place we'd have been happy," he said of his temperament.
Prizemoney for the Young placing was $1350.
"We gave $1300 for him," Hoy said.
As for the ride from Nyssa Burrells, Hoy was full of praise.
"She did everything we asked of her," Hoy said.
A seven year-old son of Denman Twin Seas has amassed just shy of $70,000 in prizemoney with Sunday's win his second in a 26 start career that has also netted nine minor placings.
In other racing news a tentative plan to retire Sons Of Bourke after a gallant second to Inzaghi in the recent $50,000 Picnic Championship Final at Coonamble was put on hold with a pleasing result when the veteran galloper won on Saturday, October 14 in a big weekend for central west racing at Forbes.
The Bourke based owners and their friends were in full voice when the Rodney Robb, Nyngan trained Sons Of Bourke (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $7.50) from last approaching the home turn, charged down the outside to win the 1200 metres Walkers AGnVET Benchmark 50 Handicap by a half neck from Deal Master (Jess Del Fari, $26) with a long neck to the third placed Go Ellie Go (Billy Owen, $8.50).
A 10-year-old gelding, Sons Of Bourke has recorded nine wins and 26 placings from 81 starts and accumulated over $210,000 prizemoney.
In the 1100 metres Forbes Livestock & Agency Class 1 Handicap, Jake Pracey-Holmes used different tactics on Illusive Star to bring up a winning double for himself and trainer Rodney Robb.
Urged forward from the outside barrier, Illusive Star ($6) led most of the way to win clearly from Heavenly Prophet (Ellen Hennessy, $9.50) and Speed Match (Will Stanley, $14).
Debbie Kepitis, an owner of the legendary Winx, is also an owner of Pozesana the winner of the the opening race at Forbes, the 1200 metres Shead & Nicholson and Ron Baker Switchboards Maiden Plate.
With an inside run from midfield the Gayna Williams, Bathurst trained Pozesana (Clayton Gallagher, $1.80 to $1.60 favourite) won by a half length from Brandywine (Jess Del Frari, $12) and Virtual Legend (Ashleigh Stanley, $5.50).
Gayna Williams and Clayton Gallagher later combined for a winning double when Inessa ($2.90 to $2.50 equal favourite) took the lead in the straight then safely held off Legris (Will Stanley, $2.50 equal favourite) in the 1400 metres Peter Maher Shearing & Bruton Wool Maiden Handicap.
Yael's Delight and Planet Ex led the field before overtaken by the Doug Gorrel, Canberra trained Military Manoeuver (Jess Del Frari, $6.50) which shot away to win the 1600 metres Terry Bros Carpet Court Benchmark 50 Handicap by over three lengths from Destiny's Son (Clayton Gallagher, $2.70 fav.).
Racing concluded with a very close finish in the 1400 metres Forbes Machinery Centre Benchmark 50 Handicap.
Art Angel led in the straight and held on gamely however the Darryl Rolfe, Canberra trained Prior Thoughts (Damon Budler, $17) with a late surge through the centre won by a nose from the fast finishing Argyll Gardens (Jess Del Frari, $9.50).
In a big weekend of central west racing Orange held a meeting on Sunday
