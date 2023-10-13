Teen to face court following pursuit, break-ins

A teen is to face court Friday following an investigation into multiple break and enters and a pursuit in the region.
A 15-year-old was arrested and charged in Orange following investigations into a pursuit and reports of multiple break and enters in Orange, Molong, Cowra, Blayney, Lucknow, Bathurst and Kelso between August 31 and September 15.
Officers attached to Central West and Chifley police districts have been investigating the break-ins and on Thursday, October 12, attended a home in Orange and made the arrest.
The boy was taken to Orange police station and charged with:
Two outstanding warrants were also executed for property and traffic-related offences.
The teen was refused police bail to appear at a children's court Friday, October 13.
Inquiries are continuing.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.