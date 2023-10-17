Stubbing a clear winner at veterans golf

A field of 34 veteran golfers played their nine hole stableford event commencing from the 1st ree at the Cowra Golf Club on Thursday, October 12, 2023.
The players who chose an early hit off, enjoyed great playing conditions under blue sky, before the gusty wind arrived later in the day.
Warwick Stubbing was the clear winner of Veterans 9 Hole event with 22 points, ahead of Les Pinkerton with 21
points and John Jensen with 19 points, both who went on to be prize winners in the Pro Comp 18 Hole event.
The 9 prize winners are listed in the order of their Stableford Score for the 9 Holes played and the Veterans 18 Hole handicap they played off:
22 Warwick Stubbing (23). 21 Les Pinkerton (25). 19 John Jensen (11). 19 Alan Luff (36). 17 John Campbell (26). 17 Kit Chambers (39). 17 Ken Harcombe (9). 17 Mark Southwell (20). 16 Niki Basson (2) on a countback from other players with 16 points.
These prize winners will have their Veteran 18 Hole Handicaps reduced by 3, other entrants will have their handicap increased by 1.
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's18 Hole Stableford Competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, had 32 entrants, with all golfers playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
Both John Jensen and Les Pinkerton, continued their good form from the Veterans Event into the second nine to both produce 39 points over the 18 Holes with John Jensen winning the day on a count back.
The prize winners were:
1st John Jensen 39 (Points). 2nd Les Pinkerton 39. 3rd John Holmes 35.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: Mark Southwell 35, David Thomas 35,
Donny Sproh 34, David Spolding 33, Nicky Basson 33, Clive Wilson, Ken Harcombe 32..
NEAREST THE PIN:
Special congratulations go to jointly visiting golfers playing together, uniquely won the two nearest the pin prizes in
today's event, with each producing impressively close to the pin's on the respective holes.
7th HOLE SPONSORED BY Nicky Basson
Won by Sisan Gilchrist 57cm
14th HOLE SPONSORED by Jamie Judd
Won by: Graham Ball 169cm
