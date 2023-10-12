Cowra Highway Patrol conduct 464 random breath tests as part of Operation Bathurst

Cowra HIghway Patrol officers conducted 464 breath tests over the five day Operation Bathurst which coincided with the Bathurst Super Car event.
Officers also conducted 22 random drug tests with one driver charged with a low range drink driving offence.
Forty six motorists were charged with speeding offences.
A further 10 traffic penalty notices were issued.
Across the region five charges and more than 350 infringements were issued for speeding and other driving offences.
General duties police attached to Chifley and across the Western Region were assisted by specialist officers from the Operations Support Group (OSG), Dog Unit, PolAir, Licensing Police, Bicycle Unit, Youth Command (PCYC), Public Order and Riot Squad (PORS), Police Transport Command and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command throughout the operation.
