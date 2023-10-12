Cowra Guardian
Cowra Highway Patrol conduct 464 random breath tests as part of Operation Bathurst

October 12 2023 - 11:39am
Police conducted more than 400 random breath tests. File photo
Cowra HIghway Patrol officers conducted 464 breath tests over the five day Operation Bathurst which coincided with the Bathurst Super Car event.

