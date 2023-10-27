Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Tradies needed for hospital redevelopment

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
October 27 2023 - 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Infrastructure's, Monty Smith, and David Archbold of Richard Cookes discussing the project with Kate Moore and Mat Doyle.
Health Infrastructure's, Monty Smith, and David Archbold of Richard Cookes discussing the project with Kate Moore and Mat Doyle.

Local trades attended a drop-in information session earlier this month to meet the project team and hear about opportunities to be part of the $110.2 million Cowra Hospital Redevelopment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debbie Evans

Debbie Evans

Journalist

I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.