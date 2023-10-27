Tradies needed for hospital redevelopment

Local trades attended a drop-in information session earlier this month to meet the project team and hear about opportunities to be part of the $110.2 million Cowra Hospital Redevelopment.
The information session was led by the project team and building contractor Richard Crookes Constructions who have been engaged as the main works contractor.
During the session local trades learnt more about the project which will create a range of jobs for the region during the construction of the new hospital.
Local concreters, brick layers, joiners and landscapers were among those who attended or registered their interest.
Trades who did not attend the session and are interested in learning more are encouraged to contact the project team via phone on 9978 5432 or email HI-Cowra@health.nsw.gov.au
Health Infrastructure is delivering the project in partnership with the Western NSW Local Health District, with significant progress already made on site.
The enabling works, including the demolition of buildings, were completed earlier this year in preparation for construction of the new hospital.
Design finalisation activities are underway with construction of the new facility expected to commence soon after. The Cowra Hospital redevelopment is on track to be operational in 2025.
Cowra Mayor Ruth Fagan, has endorsed the appointment of Richard Crookes Construction.
"Considerable progress has already been made on-site, including the recent demolition of existing unused buildings," Cr Fagan said.
"Design finalisation activities are currently underway, and construction of the state-of-the-art facility is expected to commence soon.
"The Cowra Hospital redevelopment represents a significant investment in healthcare infrastructure and services for the region," she said.
