Renowned coach to inspire Cowra basketballers

Former professional basketball player, Leonard King will be joining the PCYC Cowra in an upcoming basketball coaching clinic on October 28 and 29, the event promising to be a transformative experience for budding basketball players in Cowra.
King, a former professional player and two-time 'Coach of the Year' award recipient, currently serves as the High Performance manager at Basketball ACT.
His Cowra clinic is being supported by Cowra Council, Club Cowra and the Cowra PCYC.
With an extensive career spanning both the United States and New Zealand, King brings a wealth of expertise to the coaching arena.
"I'd really like to have a focus on coach development, it's always good to come in and work with the kids and show them some things, but it's the coaches that will make sure that the skill development and the habits last long term," King told the Cowra Guardian.
"Cowra is a part of NSW that I haven't been to or seen before and that's the great thing about my job in basketball, not only do I get to travel the world, but I get to come to smaller locations and build up their basketball community's skill levels.
"I've heard some really positive things about Cowra and I wanted to come up and take a look at it and also share my love and my passion for the sport with the people up there," he said.
The coaching clinic is structured with four sessions spread across the two days, catering to different age groups. The morning sessions (9 am - 12 pm) will cater to students in years 3-6, while the afternoon sessions (1 pm - 4 pm) are tailored for students in years 7-12.
"This clinic will be a huge benefit, first and foremost, the kids are going to be working really hard on the court with me, so there is going to be development happening. I'm going to introduce skills to them and then I'm going to give them an opportunity to use those skills in a game like situation," he said.
"Secondly, I'm a fairly high profile coach and so hopefully it's going to give the sport a bit of a boost and we'll get some kids who may have never played basketball before who will hopefully come out and give it a try, and work with me.
"If the kids in Cowra have the aspirations and have the talent, commitment and desire, they can get involved in higher levels of the sport.
"One of the most important skills in basketball is the ability to make decisions.
"The plan is once I go there, I'll meet the local people and PCYC and try to see if I can organise another visit, either early next year or maybe in the school holidays next year, but it is absolutely in my plans to come back and see the improvements.
"I just want to thank PCYC and the local basketball community in Cowra for extending their invitation to having me here," King said, expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome.
For further information, please visit the PCYC Cowra website or contact them via email at cowra@pcycnsw.org.au.
