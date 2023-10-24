Cowra Guardiansport
Renowned coach to inspire Cowra basketballers

Cara Kemp
Cara Kemp
October 24 2023 - 1:44pm
Leonard King, renowned basketball coach, will be in Cowra to share his passion for the sport with the local youth
Leonard King, renowned basketball coach, will be in Cowra to share his passion for the sport with the local youth

Former professional basketball player, Leonard King will be joining the PCYC Cowra in an upcoming basketball coaching clinic on October 28 and 29, the event promising to be a transformative experience for budding basketball players in Cowra.

