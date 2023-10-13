Eisteddfod planning begins with annual general meeting in November

Planning for the 70th annual Cowra Eisteddfod is now underway with dates confirmed, and Syllabus review completed.
The annual general meeting for the Cowra Eisteddfod Inc. Committee will be held at Club Cowra on Thursday, November 2 at 7pm.
The committee invite everyone who would like to see the Cowra Eisteddfod to continue to provide a platform for people in the performing arts - to perform and gain expert encouragement and guidance - to attend this meeting.
The last few years have been difficult for the Eisteddfod with coping with the restrictions of COVID and the ever increasing costs of venue, adjudicators fees and accommodation, less competitors, and smaller attendance in some disciplines, and fewer volunteers available to assist in the running of the daily sessions.
These factors have combined to result in substantial financial losses over the last couple of years.
The Cowra Eisteddfod over the last 70 years has built a reputation for being one of the best eisteddfods in the state.
Thanks to many very generous Sponsors the committee is able to provide top prizemoney which attracts a high quality of competitor.
However all the other expenses to run this quality event must be met by the committee.
As the eisteddfod runs for three weeks to cover all aspects of the performing arts, the committee is very dependent on the wonderful volunteers who come forward every year to assist with the general running of the daily sessions.
Numbers of volunteers have dropped off over the last couple of years, through age and ill health, so the Cowra Eisteddfod Committee is very much in need of some extra helpers for the three weeks in May next year.
Dates for the 70th Annual Cowra Eisteddfod will be from May 1-4 (Speech) - then May 13 to June 3 for Vocal, Instrumental and Dance.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for the Cowra Eisteddfod please email committee@cowraeisteddfod.com.au - and you can be sent all details of help that is needed.
The annual Cowra Eisteddfod is very important for our town, as it brings in thousands of visitors each year, as well as providing a platform for those who study the performing arts.
To enable the eisteddfod to continue your support is needed.
If you are able please attend the annual general meeting on Thursday, November 2 - and/or contact the committee for details of volunteering to assist in the running of the eisteddfod.
