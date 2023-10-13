Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Eisteddfod planning begins with annual general meeting in November

By Jan Munday
October 13 2023 - 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Planning for the 70th annual Cowra Eisteddfod is now underway with dates confirmed, and Syllabus review completed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.