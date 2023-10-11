First win of season for Woodbridge women's side

Cowra's Stacey Ashe was one of the stars for a new look Wooodbridge women's tackle open side when they recorded the first win of the 2023 season in Canowindra on Sunday defeating Lachlan 36-8.
During a big day of women's tackle rugby league the Woodbridge club took on Lachlan in under 18s, losing 36-8.
The under 16s drew 18 all with Lachlan, under 14s ran out 26-10 winners with the under 12s suffering the only defeat of the day with a 26-12 loss.
Cowra is represented in the open squad by Ashe, Caitlin Boswell, Courtney Booth, Jamie Amos, Kristy Brown and Tahlia Williams.
Charlotte Gray and Keira Buckley are in the under 18s squad while Georgie McCouat, Haylie Ingram, Nashayea Walford and Maddy Negus are part of the under 16s.
In the Under 14s Cowra has eight players Bella Radburn, Evah Heidke, Halle Haines, Janarah Walford, Payden Brien, Ruby Smith, Sienna Ingram and Tayah Buckley.
Ada Duff of Gooloogong, Billie Nelligan, Evie Smith, Gaetana Frendo, Shelby Ball and Taylor Tarrant of Cowra are all members of the under 12s.
"It was a good win," open's coach Andrew Pull said.
"We were a lot better, we played a whole lot better.
"In the first game we had a lot of new players come into the side, the effort was great but we were a little bit scratchy," he said.
Drawing players from a wide area the open side, comprises players Canowindra, Cowra, Molong, Cargo, Young, Peak Hill, CSU and Manildra.
"If you play with us you have to be committed because we are from all over the place," Pull said.
"Our effort was great again but we were a little bit better as a team, a lot more passes tuck and we were in position more to make our plays.
"The biggest thing was that we've worked hard on our defence the last two weeks at training, getting numbers in tackles.
"The girls had worked really hard and it showed," Pull said.
Best for the open side were Stacey Ashe, Alicia Earsman and Emily Madden.
"Stacey was amazing. A very skillful player and was probing through the line most of the day and was dominant in defence," Pull said.
"Her opposite half used to play for us but Stacey had her covered all day which was pleasing to see."
Alicia Earsman, Pull said "looked dominant all day, she was crunching tackles at lock forward, took the ball to the line".
The three points for Woodbridge went to Cargo's Emily Madden.
"She was dynamic, so strong through the line. She's got good leg speed and got us on a roll all day after not playing in round one," Pull said.
"She really got us going forward."
This Sunday Woodbridge are off to Bathurst to take on the premiership winning Panorama side whose coach Kevin Grimshaw "has already texted me claiming they're the underdogs".
"He's pulling my leg, we're definitely the underdogs," Pull said.
"We're absolutely the underdog, we've got all these new players.
"He's won two grand finals in a row now," Andrew Pull said
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.