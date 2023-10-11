Cowra Guardiansport
First win of season for Woodbridge women's side

By Andrew Fisher
October 12 2023 - 9:41am
Cowra's Stacey Ashe was one of the stars for a new look Wooodbridge women's tackle open side when they recorded the first win of the 2023 season in Canowindra on Sunday defeating Lachlan 36-8.

Regional Editor

Regional Editor

