Leonard King to host coaching clinic at PCYC

The PCYC Cowra is excited to announce an upcoming basketball coaching clinic set to take place on the weekend of October 28 and 29.
This exclusive event will be led Leonard King, a former professional basketball player and two-time 'Coach of the Year' award winner.
Leonard, a well-respected figure in the basketball community, currently holds the position of High Performance manager at Basketball ACT, where he oversees the NBL-1 team.
With a remarkable track record both on and off the court, Leonard brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the coaching arena.
Originally from the United States, Leonard King began his basketball journey playing for the Florida A&M Rattlers before making a significant impact in New Zealand with the Otago Nuggets.
His exceptional skills and dedication to the game were recognised when he received the New Zealand NBL Most Outstanding Guard Award in 1994.
In addition to this exciting coaching clinic, Leonard King's impressive basketball legacy continues as he serves as High Performance manager at Basketball ACT, further contributing to the growth and development of the sport.
Notably, Leonard King is also the proud father of two accomplished basketball players - Mojave King, a rising star with the Indiana Pacers, and Tylah King, who has made her mark in the basketball scene with remarkable achievements both in high school and club-level play.
The coaching clinic will consist of four sessions spread across the two days, catering to different age groups.
The morning sessions, running from 9 am to 12 pm, will be tailored for students in years 3-6, while the afternoon sessions, scheduled from 1 pm to 4 pm, are designed for students in years 7-12.
Due to the anticipated high demand for this special clinic, there are limited spots available.
Interested participants are encouraged to act promptly and secure their spots by reaching out to PCYC Cowra via email at cowra@pcycnsw.org.au.
The registration process is straightforward and requires the following information:
Once these details are received, the PCYC Cowra team will follow up with a phone call to confirm payment and provide any additional necessary information.
All payments must be completed by October 16th.
This clinic offers a unique opportunity for aspiring basketball enthusiasts to not only learn from a basketball legend but also receive hands-on training in a supportive and dynamic environment.
For more information, please visit PCYC Cowra website or contact via email; cowra@pcycnsw.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.