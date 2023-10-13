Cowra Guardian
Leonard King to host coaching clinic at PCYC

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
October 13 2023 - 2:44pm
The PCYC Cowra is excited to announce an upcoming basketball coaching clinic set to take place on the weekend of October 28 and 29.

