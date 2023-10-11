All set for Show spectacular

Cowra's Annual Springtime Show promises something to entertain the whole family this Friday and Saturday.
Show President, Phil Millard, said he is hoping for fine weather for the event and is looking forward to welcoming large crowds through the gates for the 142nd running of the Show.
"We have some exciting new events set down this year including the brand new Lachlan River Produce Hay Bale Maze free fun for all the family.
"The Cowdog Challenge is something new this year too. It has already attracted a large number of entrants and will see some of the best cattle dogs from the area compete against each other for top honours herding cattle through a special course to test their skills. The cattle for this event have been kindly supplied by John Wright.
"Dogs and their owners will also compete in the Dog High Jump where participants go up against one another to see which dog can jump the highest over a wall which will be progressively heightened to find the winner.
"In the area known as 'The Gully' there will be action packed events like the Demolition Derby and Lawn Mower Racing on Saturday afternoon and evening to keep spectators entertained.
"The Sports Shear is another very popular event with entrants to compete across four categories including novice, intermediate, senior and open classes. You will be able to find this in the Shearing Shed at the Showground with competition starting at 9am on Saturday. During the lunchtime break kids can to try their hand at shearing teddys with specially made wooden handpieces.
"The Show committee has carefully planned for children right across the show with plenty of child friendly entertainment like the sand pit, Base Zero climbing wall, rides galore in sideshow alley and the tiny animal farm, which always proves a family favourite.
"At the centre ring the horse events will kick off on Friday afternoon with show jumping, there will be a host of other classes over the weekend too, so head down and catch all the action.
"The Pavilion will showcase entries in sections including eggs, vegetables, grain, hay, wool, wheat, flowers, art, photography, needlework and of course the cooking section which tests the skills of our finest district cooks and bakers.
"With so much to see I really encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the Show, and be sure to catch the fireworks sponsored by Lachlan Fertilizers at 8.30 on Saturday night." Mr Millard said.
Gates open to the public from 3pm on Friday and from 9am on Saturday, tickets for adults are $15 each; children under 10 free; school children, pensioners, health card holders $10 each; family tickets $40, valid both days.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.