See how you can be involved in hospital project: Information session for tradies Wednesday

Local trades are encouraged to attend a drop-in information session on Wednesday, October 11 to hear about opportunities to be part of the $110.2 million Cowra Hospital Redevelopment.
Health Infrastructure Executive Director Rural and Regional, Amanda Bock, said the information session will be led by the project team and building contractor Richard Crookes Constructions, where local trades can learn more about the project which will create jobs for the region.
"Health Infrastructure is committed to helping create new training and job opportunities for the local community as we deliver a sustainable, modern, and purpose-built hospital for the local community," Ms Bock said.
"The redevelopment will provide a significant boost to the local economy and we're looking forward to talking to local trades and businesses about opportunities to support the delivery of this significant project."
"It's an ideal time for local tradespeople to meet the team and register their interest to potentially be part of this exciting project," Ms Bock said.
The drop-in information session will be held on Wednesday, October 11 from 3pm to 5.30pm at the Ngulaway Room (adjacent to Cowra Regional Art Gallery), Darling Street.
Richard Crookes Constructions has been engaged as the main works contractor following a competitive tender process to build the redevelopment.
Health Infrastructure is delivering the project in partnership with the Western NSW Local Health District, with significant progress already made on site. The enabling works, including the demolition of buildings, were recently completed in preparation for construction of the new hospital.
Design finalisation activities are underway with construction of the new facility expected to commence soon after. The Cowra Hospital redevelopment is on track to be operational in 2025.
For more information about the project or to sign up to newsletters visit cowrahospitalredevelopment.health.nsw.gov.au or contact the project team via phone on 9978 5432 or email HI-Cowra@health.nsw.gov.au
The Cowra Hospital redevelopment will be built on the existing site and provide modernised health services and facilities for patients, staff and the community. The community are encouraged to view the latest designs, provide their feedback and ask questions at upcoming community information sessions with the project team. Drop-in community information sessions will be held at Cowra Civic Centre on: Wednesday 14 December 14 from 12pm-1pm and 4.30pm-5.30pm.
