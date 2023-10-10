Cowra Guardian
See how you can be involved in hospital project: Information session for tradies Wednesday

October 10 2023 - 1:21pm
Local trades are encouraged to attend a drop-in information session to hear about opportunities to be part of the $110.2 million Cowra Hospital Redevelopment. File photo.
Local trades are encouraged to attend a drop-in information session on Wednesday, October 11 to hear about opportunities to be part of the $110.2 million Cowra Hospital Redevelopment.

