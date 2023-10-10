See how you can be involved in hospital project: Information session for tradies Wednesday

The Cowra Hospital redevelopment will be built on the existing site and provide modernised health services and facilities for patients, staff and the community. The community are encouraged to view the latest designs, provide their feedback and ask questions at upcoming community information sessions with the project team. Drop-in community information sessions will be held at Cowra Civic Centre on: Wednesday 14 December 14 from 12pm-1pm and 4.30pm-5.30pm.

