Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Cowra Show promises a fun-filled family weekend

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
October 12 2023 - 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cowra Show Society's new secretary Sarah McAlister.
The Cowra Show Society's new secretary Sarah McAlister.

It's spring in Cowra which means its also time for the much anticipated Cowra Spring Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.