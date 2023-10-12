Cowra Show promises a fun-filled family weekend

It's spring in Cowra which means its also time for the much anticipated Cowra Spring Show.
And this year's event is is set to knock visitors socks off this Friday and Saturday as the town gears up for a two-day carnival of entertainment, activities, and community spirit.
This year's show promises an array of free family-friendly events, showcasing the very best of Cowra's local talent, produce and agriculture.
In her first year as secretary of the Cowra Show Society, Sarah McAlister is set to make a lasting impression.
"I believe that I am the face of the show society," Ms McAlister said.
"I'm the first person people see when they walk in, I'm also the go-to coordinator.
"I don't necessarily have all the information but I have the resources to find it all for both the visitors, the stall holders, our sponsors, our volunteers.
"I do all the administration tasks involved in running the show society as well as the shows. Just trying to keep it all together."
Show patrons can look forward to a wide array of activities catering to all ages.
"This year we have a lot of free activities for families," Sarah said.
"We have the hay bale maze, face painting, rock wall climbing, a reptile encounter."
"Friday night, we're having a children's scary fancy dress costume which is free to enter, and a cowdog challenge, which is dogs rounding up cows, not dogs doing tricks on cows."
To ensure everyone is in the know about what's happening, a schedule has been sent out to all schools, with students taking home a pamphlet detailing the show's events.
In addition, social media coverage has been robust, particularly on the show's Facebook pages.
"Each of the events has their own Facebook pages as well. 98% of our sponsors are local businesses or local people who are interested in the community," Ms McAlister said.
This year, the focus is on showcasing the incredible local talent and businesses that Cowra has to offer.
"We're not bringing in a lot of outside entertainment," she said.
"We want it to really have that community feel about it, we're keeping it small and intimate," she said.
For those with an appetite for great food and drinks, the show will not disappoint.
"We have a range of food coming this year, as well as two bars that will be operated by local clubs."
"And we've made sure there are activities for children, adults, and families throughout the entire show," she said.
The Cowra Spring Show is set to be a celebration of community, showcasing the best that Cowra has to offer.
With an exciting lineup of activities and a strong emphasis on supporting local businesses, this year's show promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.
Don't miss out on this weekend of fun and community spirit!
