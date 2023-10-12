Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Roof work at the court house

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
October 12 2023 - 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scaffolding in place in preperation for the new roof the Court House will be getting.
Scaffolding in place in preperation for the new roof the Court House will be getting.

The Cowra Court House is receiving a much-needed upgrade, primarily focused on replacing the roof and conducting various maintenance tasks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.