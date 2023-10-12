Roof work at the court house

The Cowra Court House is receiving a much-needed upgrade, primarily focused on replacing the roof and conducting various maintenance tasks.
Despite these renovations, it is important to note that the Cowra Court House remains open, and there should be no concerns of temporary closure.
The Registry continues to serve the public five days a week from 9am to 4pm, and the telephone contact remains the same at 6342 7000.
Additionally, court sittings are scheduled to proceed as planned throughout October.
To comply with safety regulations during the renovation process, security fencing has been placed around the premises.
No specific timeframe for completion has been provided.
