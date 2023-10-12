Assault captured on video

A former Cowra man has been sentenced to jail in the ACT Supreme Court for rape.
Benjamin Rue, 44, was sentenced on September 22, 2023 after pleading guilty in July this year to sexual intercourse without consent and committing an act of indecency without consent.
Both charges were rolled up to cover multiple acts committed while Rue's victim was unconscious.
Sentencing Rue to three years and five months, Justice Louise Taylor set a non-parole period of one year and 10 months.
The offences occurred in the woman's home, while her children slept in the next room, and were captured on a CCTV camera placed above the victim's bed.
"Consent to sexual activity is fundamental to bodily autonomy; it should not ever be taken or assumed to exist," Justice Taylor said in her judgement published earlier this month.
"In this case, the offender completely ignored the right of the victim to have any say about what should happen to her body.
"It involved deliberate exploitation of the victim's vulnerable state," the judge said.
The court heard Rue attended the victim's home, where the woman sold drugs on occasion, in the early morning of July 27, 2020.
She had installed CCTV cameras in her home because she was selling drugs, agreed facts presented to the court stated.
Rue purchased gamma butyrolactone, or GBL from the victim on the morning of the offences.
The agreed facts revealed the victim also used GBL and on previous occasions had experienced loss of consciousness if she consumed the drug to excess.
"Prior to the offending, Rue had purchased drugs from the victim on three or four occasions," it was stated in the facts.
"He had also previously engaged in drug use when at the victim's residence and she had seen him pass out as a result.
"There was no prior romantic or sexual relationship between the offender and the victim," the facts revealed.
After initially passing out himself Rue is recorded "testing the waters" of the drug-affected victim's responsiveness by touching her legs.
The facts stated he immediately removed his hand when the victim said: "Woah."
Footage of the assault showed he then indecently assaulted the victim multiple times, and for an extended period of time, while she is "entirely non-responsive" before raping the woman who then became "more responsive" only regaining consciousness while "Mr Rue was engaging in penile-vaginal sexual intercourse".
Justice Taylor said she was not satisfied Rue knew the victim was unconscious during this offending but that his moral culpability remained high.
The victim, Justice Taylor's judgement stated, now "suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder" and "experiences significant trust issues and a fear of men".
"The victim expressed that she constantly fears for her safety, experiences hypervigilance and has engaged in counselling to assist her to address the mental health challenges she now faces," Justice Taylor said.
An intensive correction order, served in the community, was not a realistic option for Rue, Justice Taylor said, due to his "total inaction" to address his drug use, at least since his arrest in November 2022.
"It is indeed curious that in the time since the offending, in particular since the time the offender was charged with this offences, he has not sought any significant assistance to address his use of drugs given in featured in the circumstances of the offending," she said.
"This unaddressed drug issue was a critical factor in the finding that he was unsuitable for an ICO, removing it as a realistic option as an alternative to full time imprisonment."
Justice Taylor did however say "If the offender is able to successfully address his drug use I am satisfied he has a very good prospect for rehabilitation"..
Rue, previously had "a very limited criminal history" consisting only of a small number of driving offences in 1998, 2000 and 2017.
He will be eligible for parole in July 2025.
