Young women recognised with Cowra Show Society awards

The Cowra Show Society announced the winners of its 2023 Junior Rural Ambassador, Senior Rural Ambassador, and Young Woman of the Year awards during a glamorous Cocktail Party held on Saturday night.
The 2023 Junior Rural Ambassador title was awarded to Poppy Starr, whose commitment to rural life and community service set a shining example for her peers.
Stassi Austin, an advocate for rural development and a supporter of her community, was awarded the title of 2023 Senior Rural Ambassador.
Her tireless efforts in fostering growth and prosperity in the region earned her this well-deserved recognition.
The award of 2023 Young Woman of the Year was presented to Jemma Pokoney, a shining example of leadership, grace, and dedication.
The Cowra Show Society expressed their heartfelt congratulations to Poppy Starr, Stassi Austin, and Jemma Pokoney for their outstanding achievements and for exemplifying the values of the Cowra community.
The Cowra Show Society looks forward to the contributions these young women will make in the coming year and is proud to have them as representatives of the Cowra Show Society and the community it serves.
