Million dollar rain event for district farmers

Last week, Cowra experienced a much-needed respite from the dry spell when a substantial downpour graced the shire on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
The weather brought with it approximately 46.5mm of rain, providing welcome relief for district farmers.
Heartland Rural agronomist Lachlan Graham, a seasoned observer of Cowra's agricultural landscape, shared his insights on the weather's impact.
"The wheat and canola crops have been affected positively," he said.
"We were right on the end of our wilting point, so to speak, and the rain really came in a nick of time," underlining the timely intervention that rescued potentially stressed crops, Mr Graham said.
While the rain has undoubtedly been a boon which Mr Graham described as a million dollar event he did express a cautious outlook.
"The rain will carry us on really well, some places will probably finish with that rain, but some of the later crops will be looking for another drink," he said.
As the farming community looks forward to the upcoming harvest season, Mr Graham offered some perspective on market conditions.
"At the moment, the prices for canola and wheat are looking okay but sometimes prices look good and then start dropping off at harvest time," he said.
Mr Graham also stressed the importance of moderate temperatures for optimal crop development.
"We don't need any really high temperatures like we had previously, obviously the higher the temperature the more the plants need water," he said.
"From where I sit, the harvest prices are pretty ordinary, so we're all sort of hoping that harvest will sort of offset that a bit.
"Ultimately, we live in hope that we get another drop of rain and once the crops ripen and complete then it can stop raining," he said, encapsulating the delicate balance of nature that farmers in Cowra must navigate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.