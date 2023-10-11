Plough ahead for a state title

The NSW Ploughing Association is holding its state titles in Cowra on Saturday, October 14, 2023.
President of the association is Cowra's Simon Fazzari who became involved in ploughing competitions in the early 1980s after taking part in a rural youth conference weekend.
One of the instructors at the conference was Peter Anderson, one of the only Australians to place at a world ploughing championship.
Mr Fazzari explained it was convenient to organise the event in Cowra due to its central location with ploughman from Sydney, Glen Innes and Inverell taking part and judges travelling from Victoria.
Ploughman will compete in conventional and vintage classes for a state title and the right to compete in the Australian titles which will be held at Mandurah in Western Australia in July, 2024.
In the conventional class, Mr Fazzari explained, "there is a lot more adjustment on the plough than in the vintage plough which is basically ploughs from pre-1970".
The vintage class competitors must also use a tractor at least 40 years old. Conventional class can compete with an old or new tractor.
Historic property Raintree Farm, owned by Will and Rebecca Bennett, at 904 North Logan Road will host the titles.
Open to the public, the event will run from 9.30am to 2pm with a presentation dinner that evening from 6pm at the Cowra Bowling Club.
Ploughman are allocated a plot, drawn randomly, normally 20 metres wide by 100 metres long, reduced for the titles due to space constrictions to 15 metres by 70 metres in lengths.
Allocated three hours to plough their lot the ploughman are judged on seed bed availability, weed control, a set depth with points lost for going below or above the desired level, straightness, tyre marks and ins and outs.
Bookings are necessary and can be made through the association secretary Peter Pauna on 0491 154 448 or president Simon Fazzari on 0427 448 226.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.